Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos Jr. signs SIM Card Registration Law ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2022 05:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs the SIM Card Registration Law in a ceremony at the Malacanang Palace on Monday. The first law signed by Marcos as the country’s chief executive mandates users to register and present official identification prior to the activation of mobile phone SIM Cards, as it aims to curb crimes committed through mobile phones. Marcos signs SIM registration law amid proliferation of text scams Read More: SIM Card Registration Law Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sim card mobile phones SIM card registration law law signed /business/10/10/22/transport-chief-baustista-backs-ppp-for-10-airport-projects/business/10/10/22/peso-again-closes-at-p59-to-dollar-on-oct-10/life/10/10/22/maureen-montagne-co-hosts-miss-globe-2022-talent-show/sports/10/10/22/pba-chris-gavina-leaves-ros-for-taiwan-club-taichung/business/10/10/22/china-loans-for-rail-projects-may-be-signed-next-year-dotr