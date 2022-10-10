Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. signs SIM Card Registration Law

Posted at Oct 10 2022 05:00 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs the SIM Card Registration Law in a ceremony at the Malacanang Palace on Monday. The first law signed by Marcos as the country’s chief executive mandates users to register and present official identification prior to the activation of mobile phone SIM Cards, as it aims to curb crimes committed through mobile phones. 

