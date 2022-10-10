MULTIMEDIA

Marcos Jr. signs SIM Card Registration Law

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs the SIM Card Registration Law in a ceremony at the Malacanang Palace on Monday. The first law signed by Marcos as the country’s chief executive mandates users to register and present official identification prior to the activation of mobile phone SIM Cards, as it aims to curb crimes committed through mobile phones.