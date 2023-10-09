MULTIMEDIA

Jeepneys get P1 fare hike across PH

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A public utility jeepney driver waits for passengers in Manila on Monday. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approved a provisional P1 increase, setting the minimum fare at P13 for the first 4 kilometers for traditional jeepneys and P15 for modern jeepneys across the country. The hike was in response to the appeals from jeepney drivers and operators who have been affected by consecutive fuel price hikes