Home > News MULTIMEDIA Jeepneys get P1 fare hike across PH Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 09 2023 12:18 PM | Updated as of Oct 09 2023 12:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A public utility jeepney driver waits for passengers in Manila on Monday. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approved a provisional P1 increase, setting the minimum fare at P13 for the first 4 kilometers for traditional jeepneys and P15 for modern jeepneys across the country. The hike was in response to the appeals from jeepney drivers and operators who have been affected by consecutive fuel price hikes Taas-pasahe sa jeep aarangkada sa Oktubre 8; mga tsuper may apela Patrol ng Pilipino: P1 taas-pasahe sa jeep, good news sa mga tsuper Read More: Jeepney fare hike oil price hike /news/10/09/23/filipino-injured-in-hamas-israel-war-dmw/life/10/09/23/watch-nadine-james-walk-runway-at-fashion-show/entertainment/10/09/23/donny-pangilinans-brother-benj-pursues-career-in-music/entertainment/10/09/23/this-is-one-of-anne-curtis-favorite-roles-on-tv/overseas/10/09/23/us-deploying-ships-closer-to-israel-sends-munitions