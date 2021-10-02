MULTIMEDIA

Sen. Bong Go pursues vice presidency in Halalan 2022

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Viber

President Rodrigo Duterte raises the hand of Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go after Go filed his certificate of candidacy for vice president for Halalan 2022 on Saturday at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City. In a statement, Go said he decided to run for the post after Duterte withdrew his acceptance of the PDP-Laban nomination for vice president “in obedience to the will of the people,” after concerns that a VP run would be “a violation of the Constitution to circumvent the law, the spirit of the Constitution.”