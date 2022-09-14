Bring on your rats for cash!

MULTIMEDIA
Rats for cash in Marikina
Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 14 2022 05:26 PM
A city worker picks up a jar with rats captured for disposal at an environmental management facility in Marikina City on Sept. 14, 2022. Marikina revived a "Rat to Cash" program wherein residents are encouraged to catch rats in their communities in exchange for cash, at an average of P200 per rat. The program aims to prevent rat infestation and mitigate cases of water-borne diseases, like leptospirosis, which can be spread by infected rats especially during the rainy season.
