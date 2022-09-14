Bring on your rats for cash!

MULTIMEDIA

Rats for cash in Marikina

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

A city worker picks up a jar with rats captured for disposal at an environmental management facility in Marikina City on Sept. 14, 2022. Marikina revived a "Rat to Cash" program wherein residents are encouraged to catch rats in their communities in exchange for cash, at an average of P200 per rat. The program aims to prevent rat infestation and mitigate cases of water-borne diseases, like leptospirosis, which can be spread by infected rats especially during the rainy season.

