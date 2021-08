Ospital ng Tondo triage area placed on Abad Santos Ave.

MULTIMEDIA

Ospital ng Tondo's triage area placed along Abad Santos Avenue

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Pedestrians and motorists pass by Ospital ng Tondo’s triage area set up along Abad Santos Avenue in Manila on Wednesday. Dr. Guido David of OCTA Research said active coronavirus cases in Metro Manila may reach 60,000 in September if the spread of COVID-19 continues at its current rate.