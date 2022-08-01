Philippine flag flies at half-mast to honor FVR

MULTIMEDIA

Philippine flag flies at half-mast to honor Fidel V Ramos

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Philippine flag flies at half-mast at the Malacanang Palace grounds in Manila on Monday, following the death of former President Fidel V. Ramos. All national flags shall be flown at half-mast on all buildings and places where it is displayed for 10 days, to mourn the passing and honor the late President Ramos who died on Sunday at the of 94.