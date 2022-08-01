Philippine flag flies at half-mast to honor FVR

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Philippine flag flies at half-mast to honor Fidel V Ramos Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 01 2022 02:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Philippine flag flies at half-mast at the Malacanang Palace grounds in Manila on Monday, following the death of former President Fidel V. Ramos. All national flags shall be flown at half-mast on all buildings and places where it is displayed for 10 days, to mourn the passing and honor the late President Ramos who died on Sunday at the of 94. Philippines mourns death of former President Fidel Ramos IN PHOTOS: Fidel V Ramos, public servant Read More: Fidel V Ramos FVR death half-mast Malacanang Palace /sports/08/01/22/pvl-coach-hopes-cignal-at-full-strength-for-semis/news/08/01/22/marcos-reiterates-importance-of-getting-covid-vaccine/sports/08/01/22/verstappen-exploits-ferrari-flop-to-hammer-home-title-advantage/entertainment/08/01/22/kobie-brown-opens-up-on-feelings-for-andi-abaya/life/08/01/22/bea-tracy-celebrate-fellow-cebuanas-bb-pilipinas-win