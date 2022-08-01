MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Fidel V Ramos, public servant

ABS-CBN News

Former President Fidel V. Ramos died on Sunday at the age of 94.

Born March 18, 1928 in Lingayen, Pangasinan, Ramos was elected as the 12th President of the Republic of the Philippines from 1992 to 1998.

He succeeded the late President Corazon Aquino, whom he served as Armed Forces Chief of Staff after the EDSA People Power Revolution and then as the Secretary of the National Defense.

Ramos, known for his “Kaya natin ito” slogan, led the country’s development plan under his “Philippines 2000” program during his 6-year term as the country’s Chief Executive.

Here’s a look at former President Fidel V Ramos’ colorful career in government service.

Chief of the Philippine Constabulary Fidel V. Ramos (2nd right) stands behind President Ferdinand Marcos and his wife Imelda as they appear before some 35,000 college students undergoing a two-year compulsory military training in Manila on November 15, 1985. Romeo Gacad, AFP Fidel V. Ramos and Juan Ponce Enrile speaks to reporters during the EDSA People Power Revolution that ousted Marcos and led to the presidency of Corazon Aquino on February 1986. Eggie Apostol Foundation Fidel V. Ramos (2nd left) greets protesters as they join disgruntled soldiers during the EDSA People Power Revolution that ousted Marcos and led to the presidency of Corazon Aquino on Ferbruary 24, 1986. Romeo Mariano, ABS-CBN News Fidel V. Ramos ( 2nd right) greets protesters as they join disgruntled soldiers during the EDSA People Power Revolution that ousted Marcos and led to the presidency of Corazon Aquino on Ferbruary 24, 1986. Romeo Mariano, ABS-CBN News Fidel Ramos jumps in front of the demonstrators at EDSA on February 24, 1986. Photo courtesy of Mr&Ms. Philippine President Corazon Aquino (left) and Armed Forces chief of staff General Fidel Ramos (right) standing at attention as the 1986 graduates of the elite Philippine Military Academy pass in review at a commencement exercise in Baguio on March 22, 1986 shows. Romeo Gacad, AFP Presidential candidate Fidel Ramos (right) greets supporters while barnstorming in his home province north of Manila 07 May 1992 as the campaign for the 11 May national elections nears the homestretch. Ramos, 63, former military chief and defense secretary is the candidate of President Corazon Aquino's People Power party. Romeo Gacad, AFP President-elect Fidel Ramos (2nd left) takes his oath as the 12th President of the Philippines at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on June 30, 1992. Malacanang Photo U.S. President Bill Clinton (right) meets with Philippines President Fidel Ramos in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA on November 22, 1993. The two men are scheduled to hold a joint press conference from the East Room later 22 November. Joshua Roberts, AFP President Fidel Ramos explains on February 21, 1996 in Manila, the historical details of a preserved map of Camp Crame which was left in the Malacanang Palace war room when the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos and his family fled to exile in Hawaii February 25, 1986 following a civilian-backed military revolt. The map was used by Marcos and his loyal generals in a planned attack against rebel troops led by then General Fidel Ramos holed up at the military camp. J. Iglesias, AFP President Fidel Ramos recovering from a surgery on a blocked carotid artery gives a thumbs up as he spends the morning of Christmas Day sun bathing on the rooftop of suburban Makati Medical Center December 25, 1996. Doctors removed cholesterol buildup on a major artery on Mr. Ramos' right neck that carries blood from the heart to the brain 23 December 1996. AFP President Fidel Ramos (center) reviews military honor guard during the 101st anniversary of the death of Philippine national hero Jose Rizal at the Rizal Park in Manila on December 30, 1997. Ramos oversaw a rare period of steady growth and peace that won him the reputation as one of the country's most effective leaders ever. Romeo Gacad, AFP Philippine President Fidel Ramos (center) applauds as Nur Misuari (right), Chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), and government chief negotiator Manuel Yan (left) shake hands after exchanging documents following the signing of the historic peace accord in Malacanang Palace in Manila on September 2, 1996, ending a 24-year-old Muslim rebellion in the south of the country. Romeo Gacad, AFP Philippines President Fidel Ramos (center) with first lady Amelita Ramos waves the national flag on the balcony of the house of anti-Spanish revolutionary leader General Emilio Aguinaldo in Kawit, near Manila, June 12, 1998. The nation celebrated the anniversary of Aguinaldo's declaration of independence against colonial rule 100 years ago. Alex De La Rosa, AFP Former president Fidel Ramos (left) puffing his cigar while President Joseph Estrada (not pictured) replies to journalist's questions during a Foreign Correspondents Club forum in Manila in this file photo taken on January 13, 2000. Romeo Gacad, AFP Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos shows a copy of an agreement during his presidency with the Marcos family on the burial of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, during a press conference at his office in Manila on November 21, 2016. "It was an insult, it was a trivialization of the role, the sacrifices of our armed forces.... Of course they (anti-Marcos forces) are entitled to protest," Ramos told a news conference on November 21 as campaigners launched legal action, to exhume the body of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, just three days after his burial in a national heroes' cemetery triggered street protests. Ted Aljibe, AFP Former President Fidel V Ramos points to his father's name among the Bataan Death March heroes, during its commemorations in Tarlac city on April 11, 2017. The city commemorated the historic event where thousands of Filipino and American soldiers fought side by side and marched in what was to be known as the Bataan Death March. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos (center-with cap) waves during the commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of the People Power Revolution, near Malacanang Palace in Manila on February 25, 2018. Ted Aljibe, AFP President Rodrigo Roa Duterte engages in a discussion with former President Fidel Ramos during a meeting at Malacañang Palace on October 4, 2018. King Rodriguez, Malacanang Photo Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos (center) gives a salute during the change of command ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila on October 26, 2017. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte led the military change of command from outgoing chief of staff General Eduardo Ano to new head Lieutenant General Rey Lenonardo Guerrero. Noel Celis, AFP Former President Fidel Valdez Ramos answers questions at the ABS-CBN News Channel’s Top Story on July 1, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News