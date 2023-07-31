Home  >  News

Incessant rains inundate almost whole of Bulacan

Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 31 2023 04:11 PM

Incessant rains inundate 22 of 24 Bulacan towns, cities

Locals take alternative modes of transportation as they navigate flooded roads in Hagonoy, Bulacan on Monday. Twenty-two out of 24 towns and cities in Bulacan are currently flooded due to the incessant rains brought by Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Falcon. 

