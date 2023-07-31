Incessant rains inundate 22 of 24 Bulacan towns, cities

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Incessant rains inundate almost whole of Bulacan Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 31 2023 04:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Locals take alternative modes of transportation as they navigate flooded roads in Hagonoy, Bulacan on Monday. Twenty-two out of 24 towns and cities in Bulacan are currently flooded due to the incessant rains brought by Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Falcon. 22 areas in Bulacan province flooded; thousands flee Read More: Hagonoy Bulacan habagat southwest monsoon EgayPH FalconPH /sports/07/31/23/nu-led-team-set-to-banner-ph-in-vleague-womens-tourney/life/07/31/23/9-works-restages-tick-tick-boom-what-to-expect/business/07/31/23/eu-to-launch-digital-economy-package-for-philippines/news/07/31/23/falcon-maintains-strength-rains-expected-in-luzon-visayas/entertainment/07/31/23/duo-allenelle-drops-first-tagalog-song-hanggang-dulo