Incessant rains inundate 22 of 24 Bulacan towns, cities

Incessant rains inundate almost whole of Bulacan

Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa, ABS-CBN News

Locals take alternative modes of transportation as they navigate flooded roads in Hagonoy, Bulacan on Monday. Twenty-two out of 24 towns and cities in Bulacan are currently flooded due to the incessant rains brought by Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Falcon.