22 areas in Bulacan province flooded; thousands flee

A total of 22 municipalities and cities in Bulacan province are now flooded Monday due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon strengthened by Typhoon Falcon.

Bulacan Vice Governor Alex Castro said the following areas are flooded as of Monday morning:

Angat

Norzagaray

San Ildefonso

San Rafael

Meycauayan

Marilao

Sta Maria

Balagtas

Bustos

Plaridel

Baliuag

Bocaue

Guiguinto

Pandi

Hagonoy

Paombong

Pulilan

Malolos

Calumpit

Bulacan, Bulacan

San Jose Del Monte

Obando

Castro said a total of 21,585 or 5.601 families are now staying in evacuation centers.

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando earlier announced a work and class suspension in the entire province for Monday, July 31.

The water level in Angat Dam, Metro Manila's primary water supplier, rose to 195.05 meters as of Monday, or 15 meters over the minimum operating level of 180 meters, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.