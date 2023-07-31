22 areas in Bulacan province flooded; thousands flee

A total of 22 municipalities and cities in Bulacan province are now flooded Monday due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon strengthened by Typhoon Falcon.
Bulacan Vice Governor Alex Castro said the following areas are flooded as of Monday morning:
- Angat
- Norzagaray
- San Ildefonso
- San Rafael
- Meycauayan
- Marilao
- Sta Maria
- Balagtas
- Bustos
- Plaridel
- Baliuag
- Bocaue
- Guiguinto
- Pandi
- Hagonoy
- Paombong
- Pulilan
- Malolos
- Calumpit
- Bulacan, Bulacan
- San Jose Del Monte
- Obando
Castro said a total of 21,585 or 5.601 families are now staying in evacuation centers.
Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando earlier announced a work and class suspension in the entire province for Monday, July 31.
The water level in Angat Dam, Metro Manila's primary water supplier, rose to 195.05 meters as of Monday, or 15 meters over the minimum operating level of 180 meters, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.