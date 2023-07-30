Excess water from dams, high tide trigger flooding in Malolos

Photo shows the Angat Dam as water level nears its minimum operating level of 180 meters above sea level (masl) on July 6, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN/File.

MANILA - Parts of Malolos, Bulacan were flooded on Sunday due to the combined effect of high tides and dams releasing water after reaching the spilling water level due to continuous heavy rains.

Fifteen thousand individuals were affected by the flood, and 198 families were relocated to the City's evacuation center, according to Malolos Mayor Christian Natividad.

“Bunsod ng pagbaba ng tubig galing Nueva Vizcaya, dito po bumaba ang tubig papuntang Angat Dam at may mga pawala na rin ng tubig duon. Sasabayan pa po ng high tide, nagiging catch basin po itong area ng Bulacan na ito pagdating ng ganitong mga panahon,” Natividad told Teleradyo Serbisyo on Sunday.

“Nagsimula na po kami [magpaayos] since yesterday ng mga ilan na bahay na nasira pero very minimal lang yun. May mga puno rin po na nabuwal at may mga power interruptions din pero easily na restore naman po yan ng power provider dito sa City of Malolos. Ang talagang [naging problema] dito samin ay yung pagbaha,” he added.

The water level in Angat Dam, Metro Manila's primary water supplier, rose to 193 meters, or 13 meters over the minimum operating level of 180 meters, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Sunday.

Natividad advised motorists going to North and South areas to use the North Luzon Expressway instead of interior and provincial roads like the McArthur Highway.

“Mayroon pong mga areas dito na medyo matindi po, not passable po for light vehicles na ngayon lang po namin nakita sa napaka habang panahon,” he said.

An estimated P15 million worth of agricultural damage in 10 barangays was reported in the city.

“Katatanim lang po dito. Ngayon uulitin namin po lahat ‘yun,” Natividad said.

