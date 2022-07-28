Picking up debris in Bangued, Abra

MULTIMEDIA

Cleaning up the day after

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A woman picks up debris in Bangued, Abra on Thursday, a day after an earthquake hit parts of Luzon. Abra, the epicenter of the magnitude 7 quake, declared a state of calamity saying the temblor "severely damaged" private and government properties, and affected about 80 percent of the population.