Picking up debris in Bangued, Abra

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cleaning up the day after Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News. Posted at Jul 28 2022 07:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman picks up debris in Bangued, Abra on Thursday, a day after an earthquake hit parts of Luzon. Abra, the epicenter of the magnitude 7 quake, declared a state of calamity saying the temblor "severely damaged" private and government properties, and affected about 80 percent of the population. Earthquake epicenter Abra declares state of calamity Read More: Luzon earthquake Luzon quake Abra Abra eathquake Abra quake Bangued earthquake aftermath Luzon quake aftermath /spotlight/07/28/22/marcos-admin-urged-boost-balik-scientist-program/sports/07/28/22/pba-to-hold-2-conferences-next-season-to-support-gilas/news/07/28/22/dswd-vows-financial-aid-for-quake-victims/news/07/28/22/dost-says-health-researchers-may-avail-of-p1-m-fund/overseas/07/28/22/at-least-6-dead-in-floods-near-tehran-iran