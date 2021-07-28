MULTIMEDIA

Hidilyn Diaz gives press a glimpse of gold medal

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz shows her medal to members of the press as she passed by on the way to a hotel in Pasay City on Wednesday where she will be quarantined with the rest of her team. Filipinos would have given Diaz a grand welcome after capturing the country's first gold in the Olympiad, but the reception had to be limited because of COVID-19 precautions.