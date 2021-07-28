Home > News MULTIMEDIA Hidilyn Diaz gives press a glimpse of gold medal George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 28 2021 09:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz shows her medal to members of the press as she passed by on the way to a hotel in Pasay City on Wednesday where she will be quarantined with the rest of her team. Filipinos would have given Diaz a grand welcome after capturing the country's first gold in the Olympiad, but the reception had to be limited because of COVID-19 precautions. Hidilyn Diaz homecoming, simple pero umaapaw sa suporta Read More: Tokyo Olympics Tokyo2020 Tokyo 2020 Hidilyn Diaz olympics gold arrival multimedia multimedia photos /video/sports/07/28/21/hidilyn-diaz-olympics-gold-medal-hero-welcome/news/07/28/21/doh-tells-public-not-to-share-unverified-new-quarantine-classifications/video/business/07/28/21/fil-chinese-business-group-suportado-ang-posibleng-lockdown-sa-ncr/news/07/28/21/domestic-adoption-bill-en-route-to-senate-after-house-approval/news/07/28/21/angat-buhay-vp-leni-robredo