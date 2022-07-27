Earthquake-damaged Vigan Cathedral closed to public

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vigan Cathedral closed to public while undergoing structural assessment Photo Courtesy of Mark Anicas Posted at Jul 27 2022 03:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Partially damaged Metropolitan Cathedral of the Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle or Vigan Cathedral in this photo taken hours after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Ilocos Sur on Wednesday. The Vigan Cathderal will be temporarily closed to the public as structural assessment is being conducted. LOOK: M7.0 quake damages heritage structures, churches Read More: 7.0 magnitude earthquake earthquake lindol quake Ilocos Sur Vigan Cathedral Vigan Vigan Ilocos Sur Metropolitan Cathedral of the Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle Luzon earthquake Luzon quake tremor regions regional news /entertainment/07/27/22/eragon-live-action-series-in-development-at-disney-report/news/07/27/22/from-ilocos-to-qc-quake-travels-fast-as-seen-in-noli-live-interview/entertainment/07/27/22/soliman-cruz-stars-in-venice-film-fest-entry-from-romania/entertainment/07/27/22/fil-ams-proud-to-feel-representation-in-jo-koys-easter-sunday/entertainment/07/27/22/oyo-boy-sotto-undergoes-surgery-after-bike-accident