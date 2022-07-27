Earthquake-damaged Vigan Cathedral closed to public

MULTIMEDIA

Vigan Cathedral closed to public while undergoing structural assessment

Photo Courtesy of Mark Anicas

Partially damaged Metropolitan Cathedral of the Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle or Vigan Cathedral in this photo taken hours after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Ilocos Sur on Wednesday. The Vigan Cathderal will be temporarily closed to the public as structural assessment is being conducted.