MULTIMEDIA

Vigan Cathedral closed to public while undergoing structural assessment

Photo Courtesy of Mark Anicas

Posted at Jul 27 2022 03:20 PM

Earthquake-damaged Vigan Cathedral closed to public

Partially damaged Metropolitan Cathedral of the Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle or Vigan Cathedral in this photo taken hours after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Ilocos Sur on Wednesday. The Vigan Cathderal will be temporarily closed to the public as structural assessment is being conducted.

