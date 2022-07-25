Home  >  News

Showing support at Marcos Jr.'s first SONA

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 25 2022 06:55 PM

Marcos supporters gather near House for SONA

Supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gather near the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Monday, for his first State of the Nation Address. Marcos, in his SONA, said receiving government aid will be made simpler and easier through the Department of Social Welfare and Development while some programs such as supplemental feeding and the protection of women and children will be continued and improved. 

