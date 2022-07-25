MANILA - President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in his 1st State of the Nation Address on Monday said that seeking receiving aid from the government will be made simpler and easier.

"The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has a large part to play in all of this. Magpapatuloy ang ating pagkalinga sa ating mga kababayan na lubos na nangangailangan. Hindi po natin sila pababayaan," Marcos said.

"Utos ko sa DSWD ang mabilis na pagtugon sa pangangailangan ng mga biktima ng kalamidad at iba't ibang krisis," he added.

(We will continue to look after our fellow citizens in need of aid. I have ordered the DSWD to expedite addressing the needs of victims of calamities and other crises.)

He said DSWD field offices were mandated to prepare family food packs and non-food essentials even before disaster strikes.

More operation centers and warehouses for relief goods will be created especially in far-flung and geographically isolated areas, he said.

Marcos said he will ensure the smooth coordination of the DSWD and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, to realize the Emergency Shelter Assistance Program for future victims of calamities.

Udner his administration, the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program will be strengthened to deliver assistance to more Filipinos.

"Hindi natin pahihirapan ang mga biktima ng krisis na dudulog sa ahensya. Gagawin nating simple ang proseso ng paghingi at pagparating ng tulong, dahil hindi na dapat dinadagdagan pa ang hirap na nararanasan ng ating mga mamamayan," he said.

(Filipinos who seek aid will not encounter further hardships. The process of getting and receiving aid will be made simple.)

Marcos said the DSWD under his administration will also take on the job of cleaning up the list of members and beneficiaries of the Pantawid ng Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps).

"Higit sa 1 milyong pangalan ang naka-graduate na sa listahan, at nagagalak akong mabatid na sila ay nakakatayo na sa kanilang sariling paa," he shared.

(Over 1 million beneficiaries have graduated and can now stand on their own.)

DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo upon his arrival at the House of Representatives for the SONA said streamlining the identification of 4Ps beneficiaries is among the president's priorities.

The DSWD's supplemental feeding and the supervised neighborhood play programs will also be continued under his administration, said Marcos.

Programs that address violence against women and children will also be strengthened, which will include counseling for victims through local government units, the president said.

"Tiyakin natin na sapat ang pondo sa halos 70 residential care centers at 7 non-residential care centers para sa vulnerable sectors at persons with disabilities (PWD) na sumisilong dito," Marcos said.

(We will make sure that the 70 residential and 7 non-residential care centers for the vulnerable and PWDs will be have ample funding.)

