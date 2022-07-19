DSWD told to prepare relief goods in typhoon-prone areas

Residents wade through flood water along a street in Barangay Hulong Duhat in Malabon City on July 2, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants the Department of Social Welfare and Development to focus on prepositioning relief goods in typhoon-prone areas, Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo said Tuesday.

"Ang gusto niya, para hindi raw masayang, dun lang sa mga typhoon-prone areas na lugar kagaya ng eastern seaboard, gaya ng Tacloban at Samar, 'yung dinadaanan ng bagyo," Tulfo said after Tuesday's Cabinet meeting. "Dun daw kasi sa mga hindi naman dinadaanan ng bagyo, baka masira lang."

Prepositioning of relief goods is one of Tulfo's priority programs since he assumed office at the DSWD.

"Sa mga flood-prone areas, puwedeng mag-preposition. Gaya sa Ifugao, laging umuulan diyan. Puwedeng maglagay sa provincial level.' Wag naman daw sa municipal level kasi kung provincial naman na, madali na maibaba," he added.

Marcos also asked him and Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos to further study the devolution of crisis intervention units and sustainable livelihood programs so they don't get politicized by local officials.

"Pag-usapan daw namin ni Secretary Benhur kasi ayaw daw niyang mapolitika. Kasi baka magamit daw ng ibang politiko for their political advancement. Kaya sabi ko, 'Sir, we can hold that off, 'yung devolution na ito," he said.

Tulfo said Marcos also reiterated the need to investigate and cleanse the list of beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

"Marami daw siyang naririnig na nasa listahan kahit wala naman," he said.

— Report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News