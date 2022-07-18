Home  >  News

Floods hit several areas in the Philippines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2022 11:40 PM

Heavy rains triggered floods in several parts of the Philippines.

Some families were displaced or trapped due to the prolonged downpour. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 18, 2022
