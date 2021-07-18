MULTIMEDIA

QC designates 'child-friendly safe zone' amid pandemic

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Children visit a playground at the Quezon City Memorial Circle on Sunday, one of the designated “child-friendly safe zones” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Quezon City government designated Quezon Memorial Circle, Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Centre, Quezon City Hall Urban Farming Area, Amoranto Stadium and 15 other local parks around the city as safe zones that children 5-years and above can visit for exercise and non-contact sports as NCR remains under general community quarantine.