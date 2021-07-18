Home > News MULTIMEDIA QC designates 'child-friendly safe zone' amid pandemic Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 18 2021 06:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children visit a playground at the Quezon City Memorial Circle on Sunday, one of the designated “child-friendly safe zones” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Quezon City government designated Quezon Memorial Circle, Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Centre, Quezon City Hall Urban Farming Area, Amoranto Stadium and 15 other local parks around the city as safe zones that children 5-years and above can visit for exercise and non-contact sports as NCR remains under general community quarantine. QC itinalagang ‘child-friendly safe zone’ ang ilang park, pasyalan Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus non-contact sports outdoors children 5-years and above child-friendly safe zones Quezon City Quezon Memorial Circle /news/07/18/21/mahigpit-na-pagpasok-paglabas-sa-ncr-plus-iminungkahi-vs-delta-variant/entertainment/07/18/21/jodi-sta-maria-reminisces-childhood-with-cute-throwback-photo/news/07/18/21/look-toni-gonzaga-poses-in-a-bikini-for-husband-paul/overseas/07/18/21/south-korea-to-expand-curbs-on-private-gatherings-beyond-seoul/news/07/18/21/octa-sa-mga-magulang-ingat-sa-paglabas-ng-mga-bata-dahil-sa-delta-variant