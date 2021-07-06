Heavy rainfall hits metro as Emong exits

Home  >  News

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 06 2021 08:53 PM

Commuters deal with heavy rainfall even as tropical depression Emong exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday. The storm's exit prompted the lifting of tropical cyclone wind signal no.1 in Batanes as it no longer directly affects the country, PAGASA said. 

