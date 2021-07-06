Home > News MULTIMEDIA Heavy rainfall hits metro as Emong exits Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 06 2021 08:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters deal with heavy rainfall even as tropical depression Emong exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday. The storm's exit prompted the lifting of tropical cyclone wind signal no.1 in Batanes as it no longer directly affects the country, PAGASA said. Tropical depression Emong leaves PH area of responsibility Read More: rain weather commuters Tropical Depression Emong EmongPH multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/07/21/man-pretending-to-be-ph-army-reservist-arrested-in-cebu/news/07/07/21/watch-cafgu-member-recalls-rescuing-survivors-of-sulu-plane-crash/life/07/07/21/health-expert-says-increase-in-hypertension-cases-among-adolescents-alarming/entertainment/07/07/21/rico-blanco-opens-up-about-maris-racal-as-music-collaborator/life/07/07/21/bonggang-isolation-send-off-inihandog-sa-pasyenteng-gumaling-sa-covid-19-sa-sultan-kudarat