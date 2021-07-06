Tropical depression Emong leaves PH area of responsibility

MANILA - Tropical depression Emong slightly weakened as it left the Philippine area of responsibility Tuesday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The country's fifth storm this year was last estimated 335 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes at 10 a.m., moving northwest at 20 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

The storm's exit prompted the lifting of tropical cyclone wind signal no.1 in Batanes as it no longer directly affects the country, PAGASA said. Moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3 meters) will be experienced over the seaboards of Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands.

Emong is forecast to continue moving northwest towards southeastern China and may weaken into a low pressure area before it reaches the southeastern coast of southern China, PAGASA said.

