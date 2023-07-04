Home  >  News

Youth groups hold protest on Philippine-American Friendship Day

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 04 2023 06:39 PM

Youth protesters hold rally in front of US Embassy

Youth protesters stage a demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, the same day as Philippine-American Friendship Day. The demonstrators are protesting the installation of U.S. military bases in the Philippines. 

