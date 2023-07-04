Youth protesters hold rally in front of US Embassy

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Youth groups hold protest on Philippine-American Friendship Day Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE Posted at Jul 04 2023 06:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Youth protesters stage a demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, the same day as Philippine-American Friendship Day. The demonstrators are protesting the installation of U.S. military bases in the Philippines. Marcos reaffirms ties with US on Philippine-American friendship day Pag-alis ng mga sundalong Amerikano, hiling sa kilos-protesta sa US Embassy Read More: protest US Embassy Philippine-American Friendship Day youth protest Youth for Nationalism and Democracy Visiting Forces Agreement Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement /video/entertainment/07/04/23/atasha-muhlach-pumasok-na-sa-showbiz/news/07/04/23/no-need-for-covid-test-for-fully-vaccinated-sona-attendees/video/news/07/04/23/pagsisimula-ng-el-nio-idineklara-na-ng-pagasa/news/07/04/23/man-on-dating-app-loses-p100k-to-love-scam/business/07/04/23/philippine-debt-hits-record-p141-trillion-in-may