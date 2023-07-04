MAYNILA — Nagdaos ngayong Martes ng kilos protesta ang ilang grupo ng mga kabataan sa United States Embassy sa Maynila, kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng ika-69 taon ng Philippine-American Friendship Day.

Nagawang makalapit sa embahada ng mga grupo, na pinangunahan ng Youth for Nationalism and Democracy (YND).

Nanawagan ang mga nag-protesta na paalisin sa bansa ang mga sundalong Amerikano na nakikibahagi sa Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) at Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

"The United States hauls the country in its wars. This is the essence of the ironic friendship and defense relationship of the latter with the Philippines," sabi ng YND sa pahayag.

"The US... tightens its grip in the country and puts it in the line of fire amidst growing tension between the US and China. To pacify the people, we were promised military support and protection during attacks to ocean vessels traversing the Pacific and South China Sea, which could also mean further vulnerability to engaging in a war against China during incidents of false flag," sabi ng grupo.

Inalmahan din ng grupo ang umano'y pagpapalaganap ng pamahalaan ng anila'y kulturang pang-militar sa pamamagitan ng pagsulong ng mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).

"YND enjoins the young people to stand up against US war and militarism in the Philippines and the entire Asia-Pacific and demands that the government put an end to instilling militarist culture in the education system through mandatory ROTC," anang grupo.

Agad ding nilisan ng grupo ng mga kabataan ang harapan ng Embahada ng Amerika matapos ang ilang minutong protesta.

