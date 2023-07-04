Marcos reaffirms ties with US on Philippine-American friendship day

US President Joe Biden and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during the bilateral meeting at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington D.C. on May 1, 2023. Kj Rosales/PPA Pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday reaffirmed the Philippines' ties with the United States as the superpower celebrated its Independence Day, which also coincided with Philippine-American Friendship Day.

In a tweet, Marcos described Philippines-US relations as a "deep connection... built on the foundation of trust and collaboration."

"As allies, let us continue to stand together, embracing the values of democracy, freedom, and equality, forging a path towards a more prosperous and inclusive future for all," he said.

Marcos' greeting came as the Philippines continued to strike a balance in maintaining friendly relations with the US and China amid tensions between the two powers.

Experts earlier noted Marcos' efforts to rekindle ties with the US, which had soured during the administration of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte who sought warmer ties with China and Russia.

"What makes him different from his predecessors is his effort to engage with the United States and ensure there is a balance. This is based on his recognition that... it's kinda risky to simply focus on developing your economic relations with China with a simple expectation... that this would prevent China from being aggressive in the South China Sea," International Affairs analyst Renato De Castro earlier said.

Since assuming the presidency a year ago, Marcos has been to the United States twice, with both trips including talks with US President Joe Biden.

The US has described its ties with the Philippines, its former colony, as "ironclad."

These ties recently earned the spotlight last April, after the Philippines allowed the US to access 4 more of its military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), a move that drew Chinese concerns.

But Marcos defended the move, saying it was meant to bolster the country's defense and not for offensive attacks on any country.

