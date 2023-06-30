AFP raises PH flag in Batanes

MULTIMEDIA

Armed forces raise PH flag in Mavulis Island, Batanes

Ezra Acayan, pool/EPA-EFE

Filipino soldiers take part in a flag-raising ceremony on Mavulis Island, Batanes on Thursday, a day before Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Of Staff General Andres Centino visited the island. Centino checked the situation of the AFP's naval detachment on Mavulis Island, as well as the equipment they use to monitor possible intrusions in the country's territory.