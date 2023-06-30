Home  >  News

Armed forces raise PH flag in Mavulis Island, Batanes

Ezra Acayan, pool/EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 30 2023 10:41 PM

AFP raises PH flag in Batanes

Filipino soldiers take part in a flag-raising ceremony on Mavulis Island, Batanes on Thursday, a day before Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Of Staff General Andres Centino visited the island. Centino checked the situation of the AFP's naval detachment on Mavulis Island, as well as the equipment they use to monitor possible intrusions in the country's territory.

