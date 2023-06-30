AFP raises PH flag in Batanes

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Armed forces raise PH flag in Mavulis Island, Batanes Ezra Acayan, pool/EPA-EFE Posted at Jun 30 2023 10:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino soldiers take part in a flag-raising ceremony on Mavulis Island, Batanes on Thursday, a day before Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Of Staff General Andres Centino visited the island. Centino checked the situation of the AFP's naval detachment on Mavulis Island, as well as the equipment they use to monitor possible intrusions in the country's territory. Armed Forces chief visits military post in Batanes Read More: Armed Gorces of the Philippines AFP Mavulis Island Batanes General Andres Centino /news/06/30/23/awra-briguela-bigong-makalabas-sa-pagkakakulong/news/06/30/23/lone-bettor-wagi-ng-p3666-milyong-jackpot-sa-658-ultra-lotto/sports/06/30/23/pba-on-tour-ginebra-thwarts-terrafirma/life/06/30/23/filipino-same-sex-couple-get-married-online-in-utah/overseas/06/30/23/kultura-at-turismong-pinoy-ibinida-saseoul-friendship-festival-2023