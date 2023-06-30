Armed Forces chief visits military post in Batanes

BATANES — Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Andres Centino on Friday visited a military post in Batanes, the Philippines' northernmost province.

AFP Chief of Staff General Andres Centino at ilang matataas na opisyal ng AFP bumisita sa Mavulis Island sa Batanes. twitter.com/jeffcaparas

Centino checked the situation of the AFP's naval detachment on Mavulis Island, as well as the equipment they use to monitor possible intrusions to the country's territory.

"It is very important for us to see for ourselves the conditions, hardships, and challenges our soldiers [face] just to ensure that we were able to assert our sovereignty in this part of our country," Centino said.

"Napakahalagang makita din ng ating mga kababayan that even in the farthest, most remote island sa ating bansa may kasundaluhan tayo na nagseserbisyo," he added.

He said the AFP is ready in case of a foreign attack.



"We have contingency plans. In fact, the Northern Luzon Command under General Buca has made efforts or contingency plans as we call them para sa ganun may mare-report na intrusions, agad-agad magkaroon tayo ng mga actions to address this stretch," he said.

"We will use all our resources, all other means we can to address ang ganung pangyayari."

Sergeant Ramon Rabina and Corporal JR Tejedor, who are manning the AFP's post on Mavulis Island, expressed gratitude for the military chief's visit.

"Yes proud na proud ako sa sarili na na-assign ako sa pinakadulo ng Pilipinas. Di lahat nabibigyan ng pagkakataon na mapunta dito," said Rabina.

"Masaya kami sir dahil sa bukod sa napakalayo namin, sir, pinilit niya kaming abutin dito, sir, sa napakalayong isla na ito. Kaya masayang masaya kami, sir, dito sa Mavulis island," Tejedor said.

The soldiers in the area are now able to communicate more with their families via the internet because of the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) provided by the AFP. Soldiers can also report to headquarters via VSAT.

“Ngayon sir mas maganda ngayon sir kasi anytime puwede kami tumawag sa pamilya namin. Dati nung walang signal dito sir halos isang buwan na walang communication sa pamilya. Kaya noon sir di lang kami yung nalulungkot sir pati pamilya namin sir na di namin nakakausap," Tejedor said.

Aside from Mavulis Island, Centino also visited the naval detachment in Itbayat and the 10th Marine Company in Basco.

TOURISM

The local government of Batanes plans to develop Mavulis Island for tourism, according to Governor Marilou Cayco.

"Meron kaming plano dito sa Mavulis, pero dahil di pa siya developed nang husto, hindi muna namin sila pinapayagan pero kung gusto nilang pumunta dito, makipag-coordinate lang sila sa tourism office namin para makapunta dila dito," said Cayco.