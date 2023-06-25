President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the 61st anniversary of the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), the Philippine Army's elite special forces unit, in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on June 25, 2023. RTVM/screengrab

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday vowed his “unassailable commitment” for the Philippine Army’s Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) operations, noting that the unit’s “unconventional warfare strategy has become all the more relevant and significant in view of the complex threats our nation now faces.”

“We assure you of the administration’s unassailable commitment and that of your Commander-in-Chief’s support of all your undertakings, strengthening your capabilities and ensuring your welfare and that of your families,” Marcos Jr. said in a speech during the SFR(A)’s 61st founding anniversary held in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

“We are grateful to have witnessed the efforts that leveraged your expertise and demonstrate the core principles in the performance of your duties,” said the President, who once trained with the SFR(A) and is qualified as a Special Forces operator.

“Your mastery of unconventional warfare strategy has become all the more relevant and significant in view of the complex threats our nation now faces,” he said.

The Commander-in-Chief also urged the SFR(A) to “keep aiding fellow Filipinos by supporting them in times of crisis.”

“Ensure their safety and well being during operations and uphold the morale of the people that you serve,” he said.

He also lauded the unit for its efforts in rescuing 360 passengers and crew aboard MV Lady Mary Joy 3 that caught fire off Basilan last March.

“May you all continue to train and empower yourselves in maintaining your standing as experts of unconventional warfare strategies,” he said.

Aside from witnessing a capability demonstration of the SFR(A), the President also awarded badges of honor to outstanding members of the unit.

Marcos Jr. thanked the unit for demonstrating “competence and professionalism even in the most challenging of times” and for working as “dependable sentinels for the Filipino people.”

“You have exemplified self-sacrifice and resilience, going beyond the call of duty to safeguard communities towards the attainment of internal security and the peace of the Republic,” the President said.

“I think it would be safe to say that you have lived up to your name as the silent professionals,” he added.

"Through the responses for humanitarian assistance, you have created a ripple of hope in communities, increased our people’s trust in the military and in the government."

Founded by former President and then-Captain Fidel V. Ramos in 1962, the SFR(A) is an elite Army unit trained in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism, as well as community relations and other unconventional warfare operations.

It continues to train with its Western counterpart, the United States Army Special Forces (Green Berets), which the SFR(A) was based on. The most recent training of the 2 elite units was held February last year.

—with a report from Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News