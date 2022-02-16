The PH-US military training exercises, called Balance Piston 22-1, will end on March 7, 2022, according to the Philippine Army. Courtesy of the Philippine Army Special Forces Regiment “Airborne”



MANILA - Filipino and American elite soldiers have begun a 3-week training exercise in Nueva Ecija dubbed Balance Piston 22-1, the Philippine Army said Wednesday.

Members of the Philippine Army’s Special Forces Regiment "Airborne" and of the U.S. Army Special Forces are taking part in the drills that opened last Feb. 14 at Fort Ramon Magsaysay. The activities will run through March 7.

Participants are expected "to learn and exchange tactics, techniques, procedures, and best practices," the Philippine Army said.

The events will focus on the following:

Human rights and law of armed conflict

Combat management of marksmanship skills

Small unmanned aerial systems tactics techniques and procedures

Command and control structure

Mission planning

Unconventional warfare subject matter experts exchange

Crisis action planning

Fundamentals of reconnaissance

Find, fix, finish, exploit, analyze, disseminate

Urban reconnaissance

Tactical combat casualty care

Balance Piston 22-1, an annual bilateral exercise, "tests and validates plans, procedures, and concepts to enhance collaboration and interoperability," the Philippine Army said.

Last week, the Philippines got 4 new training aircraft worth $2.2 million from the United States. This is part of the country's plans to boost its maritime security capabilities.

The Philippines and the US have been allies under their Mutual Defense Treaty forged in 1951.

Under the treaty, the two sides are obligated to come to each other's aid in case of external aggression.

The US is the oldest security ally of the Philippines, with a wide-ranging security partnership that includes assistance to support Philippine efforts towards enhancing its defense capabilities.

WATCH