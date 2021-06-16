Home > News MULTIMEDIA Indigent residents of Manila City receive COVID-19 vaccine ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 16 2021 03:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents troop to the vaccination site at the Parola Compound in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday after the city government opened the vaccination for A5 priority group or the indigent population. Manila currently has 74,000 doses of the US-made Pfizer vaccine allocated for indigents, according to Mayor Isko Moreno. Pagbabakuna vs COVID-19 sa indigent residents ng Maynila, umarangkada Read More: coronavirus COVID19 vaccination vaccine A5 priority group indigents Tondo Manila multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/16/21/3-korean-national-na-wanted-sa-illegal-gambling-timbog-sa-makati/news/06/16/21/pnp-chief-orders-immediate-destruction-of-p1-billion-worth-of-shabu/news/06/16/21/22-anyos-huli-habang-ibinubugaw-ang-ex-sa-mga-banyaga-online/entertainment/06/16/21/bakit-hindi-pa-naiisip-ni-vice-ganda-na-magkaroon-ng-sariling-anak/life/06/16/21/catriona-gray-wants-young-singer-jayda-to-portray-her-in-biopic