Indigent residents of Manila City receive COVID-19 vaccine

Residents troop to the vaccination site at the Parola Compound in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday after the city government opened the vaccination for A5 priority group or the indigent population. Manila currently has 74,000 doses of the US-made Pfizer vaccine allocated for indigents, according to Mayor Isko Moreno.