NU begins limited face-to-face classes

A professor on Tuesday gives instruction on streaking bacterial culture to 3rd-year medical technology students of the National University, which has started limited face-to-face classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A Certificate of Authority was issued to National University by the Commission on Higher Education allowing limited face-to-face classes for 3rd- and 4th-year students taking up nursing and medical technology.