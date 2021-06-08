Home > News MULTIMEDIA NU begins limited face-to-face classes ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 08 2021 03:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A professor on Tuesday gives instruction on streaking bacterial culture to 3rd-year medical technology students of the National University, which has started limited face-to-face classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A Certificate of Authority was issued to National University by the Commission on Higher Education allowing limited face-to-face classes for 3rd- and 4th-year students taking up nursing and medical technology. 4 more Manila schools allowed to hold physical classes for medical programs Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus limited face-to-face classes face-to-face classes in-person classes medical technology National University /news/06/08/21/boracay-appeal-tourist-fake-swab/news/06/08/21/covid19-vaccine-pass-balak-gawing-digital/entertainment/06/08/21/this-unfortunate-incident-reminds-andi-eigenmann-to-see-joy-in-simple-things/life/06/08/21/look-bretman-rock-joins-nikes-pride-themed-campaign/business/06/08/21/apple-in-talks-china-firms-battery-supply-electric-car