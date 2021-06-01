4 more Manila schools allowed to hold physical classes for medical programs

MANILA — The Manila city government said Tuesday it allowed 4 more higher education institutions (HEIs) to hold in-person classes for their medical and allied health programs.

The schools include the University of the Philippines (UP) Manila, Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), PHINMA St. Jude College (SJC), and National University (NU), the local government said in a statement.

The HEIs earlier submitted plans on health protocol compliance to the local government.

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso urged the schools to have "everyone in their campuses" vaccinated, which he said would be possible once the government allows the inoculation of the A4 priority group that covers education frontliners.

The local government earlier allowed the following to hold face-to-face classes for their medical programs:

- Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila

- Metropolitan Medical Center College of Arts and Sciences

- Chinese General Hospital Colleges

- Manila Theological College - College of Medicine

- University of Santo Tomas

- Centro Escolar University

President Rodrigo Duterte allowed the resumption of face-to-face instruction in medical schools to ensure that the country would have enough health frontliners as it continued to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

