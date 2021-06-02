MULTIMEDIA

Voter registration remains low as Halalan 2022 nears

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

A woman registers for the 2022 national elections at an almost empty COMELEC office in Arroceros, Manila on Wednesday as voter registration remains low even after resuming operations last month. According to Manila District-1 Election Officer Marijune Uriarte, there are only about 100 voter registrants per day, prompting the COMELEC to appeal to the public to register for the coming elections.