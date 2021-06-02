Home > News MULTIMEDIA Voter registration remains low as Halalan 2022 nears Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 02 2021 08:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman registers for the 2022 national elections at an almost empty COMELEC office in Arroceros, Manila on Wednesday as voter registration remains low even after resuming operations last month. According to Manila District-1 Election Officer Marijune Uriarte, there are only about 100 voter registrants per day, prompting the COMELEC to appeal to the public to register for the coming elections. Robredo, wala pang desisyon sa Halalan 2022 Panelo: Bong Go maaaring tumakbo sa pagka-pangulo sa Halalan 2022 Tito Sotto open to running for Vice-President in 2022 elections Read More: Comelec voter registration Halalan 2022 national elections multiemdia multimedia photos /news/06/05/21/galvez-3-experts-from-israel-to-share-covid-19-vaccination-lessons-with-ph/news/06/05/21/1-million-more-sinovac-covid-19-shots-to-arrive-in-ph-sunday/news/06/05/21/business-mentor-how-to-innovate-in-your-business/business/06/05/21/sothebys-sells-first-nft-that-sparked-a-craze/overseas/06/05/21/famed-tiananmen-square-tank-man-photo-vanishes-from-bing-search-engine