Church-goers told to vote responsibly

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Using the 10 commandments as voting guideline Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 29 2022 04:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People pass by a banner citing the 10 commandments and reminding the public to vote responsibly and avoid falling for disinformation, at Quiapo Church in Manila on Friday, as the national elections near. The spread of disinformation has ramped up online in the lead-up to the May 9 polls. Independent fact-checkers previously pointed to social media platform Facebook as the "main hub" of fake news in the Philippines. Advocate: Gov't should be example of truth-telling to fight disinformation Online quiz tests Filipinos' ability to spot fake news ANALYSIS: Without legal framework, hard for Comelec to go after fake-news purveyors Read More: Halalan 2022 fake news disinformation responsible voting national elections Quiapo Church Catholic 2022 elections Philippine elections eleksyon eleksyon 2022 polls /sports/04/29/22/ncaa-perpetual-scrapes-past-eac-for-to-reach-play-in/news/04/29/22/rollback-sa-petrolyo-lpg-asahan-sa-simula-ng-mayo/business/04/29/22/sm-opens-free-e-vehicle-charging-stations-in-select-malls/overseas/04/29/22/12-women-killed-by-landslide-in-indonesia-gold-mine/sports/04/29/22/courtside-reporter-selina-dagdag-diagnosed-with-cancer