Church-goers told to vote responsibly

Using the 10 commandments as voting guideline

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People pass by a banner citing the 10 commandments and reminding the public to vote responsibly and avoid falling for disinformation, at Quiapo Church in Manila on Friday, as the national elections near. The spread of disinformation has ramped up online in the lead-up to the May 9 polls. Independent fact-checkers previously pointed to social media platform Facebook as the "main hub" of fake news in the Philippines.