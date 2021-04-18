Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mandatory evacuation Virac, Catanduanes as Bising nears Bicol region Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Virac Posted at Apr 18 2021 02:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rescue workers assist residents as they evacuate to safer grounds in preparation for the possible effects of Typhoon Bising in Virac, Catanduanes on Sunday. Mandatory evacuation was implemented in SIV Relocation, Barangay Gogon Centro, Palnab Del Norte, Lanao, Francia and San Pablo in Virac as the typhoon is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rainfall while it moves northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Bicol Region. Typhoon Bising decelerates, to bring rains over E. Visayas and Bicol: PAGASA Read More: Typhoon Bising Virac Catanduanes evacuation SIV Relocation Barangay Gogon Centro Palnab Del Norte Lanao Francia and San Pablo /video/entertainment/04/18/21/ilang-artista-naturukan-na-vs-covid-19/sports/04/18/21/sbps-panlilio-hopes-for-normal-world-cup-in-2023/video/overseas/04/18/21/funeral-service-ni-prince-philip-idinaos-ayon-sa-kaniyang-hiling/news/04/18/21/dnd-afp-deny-withdrawal-of-support-for-duterte/entertainment/04/18/21/look-nikki-gil-is-pregnant-with-second-child