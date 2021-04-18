MULTIMEDIA

Mandatory evacuation Virac, Catanduanes as Bising nears Bicol region

Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Virac

Rescue workers assist residents as they evacuate to safer grounds in preparation for the possible effects of Typhoon Bising in Virac, Catanduanes on Sunday. Mandatory evacuation was implemented in SIV Relocation, Barangay Gogon Centro, Palnab Del Norte, Lanao, Francia and San Pablo in Virac as the typhoon is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rainfall while it moves northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Bicol Region.