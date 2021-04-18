Typhoon Bising decelerates, to bring rains over E. Visayas and Bicol: PAGASA

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) - Typhoon Bising (international name Surigae) slowed down as it moved over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said early Sunday.

The rain bands of the country's second storm this year will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas and Bicol region, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

"Mababa ang tsansang maglandfall dahil may high-pressure area sa kabilang gilid ng bagyo, kaya magiging pahilaga ang pagkilos ng bagyo at nananatili ang kanyang sentro sa gitna ng karagatan," PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It has a low chance of making landfall because of the high pressure areas on its side, which is why it will move north and its center will remain in the sea.)

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, where winds of up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours, which may cause old wooden electric posts to be tilted or downed:

Catanduanes

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Storm signal no. 1, which may cause slight damage to some houses of very light materials or makeshift structures in exposed communities, was hoisted over the following areas:

Eastern portion of Camarines Norte (San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Vinzons, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud)

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Northern portion of Cebu (Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Islands

Bucas Grande Islands

"Bising" was last estimated 375 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon as of 10 a.m., moving northwest at 20 km per hour (kph), packing 215 kph maximum winds near the center and gusts of up to 265 kph, according to PAGASA.

It was forecast to turn northward between Sunday evening or early Monday and continue moving in this direction until Tuesday, the PAGASA said.

It will then turn north northwestward while over the Philippine Sea east of Cagayan Valley and then go northeastward away from the Luzon landmass by Wednesday evening or Thursday early morning, PAGASA said.

"The possibility of a close approach scenario is not ruled out," it added.

"The typhoon is forecast to maintain its strength today before gradually weakening throughout the remainder of the forecast period."

PAGASA warned that very rough to very high seas will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas (4.0 to 12.0 m), rough to very high seas over the eastern seaboard of Luzon (2.5 to 12.0 m), and rough to very rough seas over the eastern seaboard of Caraga (3.0 to 5.0 m).

Sea travel is risky for all types of seacraft over these waters, especially those under storm signals, it said.

Globe Telecoms said Saturday its technical and support personnel and generators were on standby in areas threatened by Typhoon Bising.

It said its Libreng Tawag, charging, and WiFi services will be deployed in areas where the typhoon was forecast to bring heavy rains and strong winds.