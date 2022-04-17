No backing down

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Four presidential candidates reiterate they are not backing down Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 17 2022 01:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential candidates Isko Moreno Domagoso, Norberto Gonzales and Panfilo "Ping" Lacson hold a press conference at the Manila Peninsula Hotel in Makati City on Sunday. The three candidates, including Sen. Manny Pacquiao who was not present, asserted their respective decisions to seek the country's top post amid calls from some sectors asking them to back down, as latest survey results show them lagging behind. 4 presidential bets not backing out of Halalan 2022 Read More: Halalan 2022 election campaign press conference Isko Moreno Norberto Gonzales Ping Lacson eleksyon eleksyon 2022 Isko Moreno Domagoso Panfilo Lacson /entertainment/04/17/22/never-enough-singer-gets-first-golden-buzzer-in-new-season-of-britains-got-talent/life/04/17/22/theater-review-bullet-becomes-bonifacio-in-2bayani/entertainment/04/17/22/bela-padilla-back-in-manila-with-her-swiss-boyfriend/sports/04/17/22/jordan-poole-leads-way-in-warriors-rout-of-nuggets/entertainment/04/17/22/k-pop-group-2ne1-reunites-at-coachella