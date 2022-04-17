No backing down

MULTIMEDIA

Four presidential candidates reiterate they are not backing down

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Presidential candidates Isko Moreno Domagoso, Norberto Gonzales and Panfilo "Ping" Lacson hold a press conference at the Manila Peninsula Hotel in Makati City on Sunday. The three candidates, including Sen. Manny Pacquiao who was not present, asserted their respective decisions to seek the country's top post amid calls from some sectors asking them to back down, as latest survey results show them lagging behind.