4 presidential bets not backing out of Halalan 2022

Presidential candidates (from left) Isko Moreno Domagoso, Norberto Gonzales and Panfilo "Ping" Lacson hold a press conference at the Manila Peninsula Hotel in Makati City on April 17, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — Four candidates asserted Sunday their respective decisions to seek the country's top post amid calls from some sectors asking them to back down, as latest survey results supposedly indicate a two-way presidential race between former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo.

In a press conference, presidential aspirants Isko Moreno Domagoso, Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Norberto Gonzales said they would not withdraw their candidacies for the presidency.

"Hinding-hindi kami magbibitiw sa kampanya. Ang bawat isa sa amin ay magpapatuloy sa aming mga sariling kandidatura upang maging karapat-dapat na pagpilian ng sambayanang Pilipino," they said in a joint statement read by Domagoso.

The Manila Mayor said Sen. Manny Pacquiao also signed the statement but he had yet to arrive at the press conference at a Makati City hotel at the time it was read.

'ALLEGED CASH OFFER TO QUIT'

At the press conference, Domagoso, Gonzales and Lacson called out an unnamed contender whose camp has been allegedly urging them to withdraw from the 2022 national elections in exchange for money.

"Shinare nilang tatlo ang kanilang common experience na may kumakausap sa kanila na mag-withdraw, bibigyan ng pera, at mayroon pang budget," Lacson said, referring to the anecdotes of Gonzales, Pacquiao, and former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, who did not attend the press conference.

"Sabi ko, 'Teka muna, 'yan din ang napapag-usapan namin ni Mayor Isko'," the former national police chief said.

There are also efforts supposedly to snatch supporters from their camps, Lacson said.

"Bukod pa doon sa kinakausap, gusto pa kaming hubaran. They are trying to strip us of our support groups," the senator said.

"Nangyari sa akin sa Reporma, na hijack. Si Mayor Isko, 'yung kaniyang Ikaw Na sa Cebu," he said.

Lacson did not namedrop any politician, but last month, he resigned as president of Partido Reporma after the said party announced that it would be backing Robredo's presidential candidacy instead of the bid of its own standard bearer.

Earlier this month, Domagoso lost several volunteers from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, who also bolted to join Robredo's campaign.

Several analysts earlier said the 2022 presidential elections has become a two-way fight between Marcos and Robredo, who also fought for the vice presidency in the 2016 polls.

Marcos topped Pulse Asia's March 2022 pre-election survey, getting support from 56 percent of respondents, while Robredo trailed in second place with 24 percent.

More details to follow.