Presidential candidates share a light moment on stage with Comelec officials moments before the start of the first Comelec-sponsored presidential debate, at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 19, 2022.

MANILA (UPDATE) - Presidential candidates and senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao will not back out of the 2022 presidential race, their respective camps said Saturday, on the eve of a joint press conference of at least 4 presidential contenders who are expected to "call for unity."

In a media advisory on Saturday, Domagoso's camp invited media to cover a joint press conference with the Manila Mayor and "three other presidential bets."

In a separate text message to reporters, Lacson's camp said that the following presidential candidates would attend the event:

Ernesto Abella

Isko Moreno Domagoso

Norberto Gonzales

Panfilo Lacson

Manny Pacquiao

"Members of the media are invited to cover this event. No other details have been disclosed by the communications teams of the respective candidates," the invitation reads.

Sources from at least 3 presidential contenders' camps said the "call for unity" was necessary amid rumors that aspirants who have been lagging in pre-election surveys will soon back out of the May 9 elections.

Calling for "unity," they said, essentially means a call for "respect" from some supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo who have been urging other presidential contenders to withdraw from the race.

Sources said, the move was also bolstered by a supposed renewed effort of Robredo's camp to convince the other presidential contenders to also back out and just support her bid.

"Call for unity lang yung bukas na parang ang message is, respect all the presidential candidates and just allow them to run... kumbaga, tigilan yung patuloy na pagpapaatras sa iba," one of the sources said.

CALL FOR CLEAN ELECTIONS

In a tweet, Ron Munsayac, executive director of Pacquiao's PDP-Laban faction, said the joint press conference on Easter Sunday will focus on "unity, not withdrawal."

"Tigilan na yan intrigahan (Stop sowing intrigues). Manny Pacquiao will never withdraw despite the black propaganda initiated by other candidates," he said, without saying which candidates he was referring to.

"If may commitments sila sa mga pulitiko and donors nila, si Manny Pacquiao ay may commitment deretso sa taong bayan," he said.

(If they have commitments to other politicians and their campaign donors, Manny Pacquiao has committed straight to the people.)

A source from Domagoso's camp confirmed to ABS-CBN News that they "initiated talks" for other presidential candidates to join the Easter Sunday press conference.

“Yes, our camp initiated this. Other than that, I can’t divulge anything," the source said, without elaborating why details of the event could not be immediately divulged to reporters.

"It is a show of unity and collective action against calls for them to drop out of the race," one of the sources said.

"Some of them are disgruntled at how other camps have been egging them to endorse other candidates," the other source said, without naming any politician.

Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., Robredo and labor leader Leody De Guzman were not invited to the event.

"Leni and Marcos Jr. are out of the question," the source from Domagoso's camp said, without elaborating.

"Wala akong imbitasyon natanggap at hindi ako kabilang sa press conference na pinatawag ni Mayor Isko Moreno," De Guzman said in a separate statement.

(I did not receive an invitation and I am not part of the press conference organized by Mayor Isko Moreno.)

As of posting, Lacson has yet to reply to a text inquiry on what Sunday's press conference is all about.

His running mate, Senate President Vicente 'Tito' Sotto III, said he has "no idea" what will transpire tomorrow.

"I was just invited by Sen. Ping. He said 5 presidential candidates are meeting and are inviting their running mates. That's all I know," he said.

Asked if he has information that the presidential candidates attending will declare him as their common vice-presidential bet, Sotto said: "Nope. I doubt it."

Sources from Team Pacquiao said the former boxing champion flew to General Santos City on Saturday for family time and private meetings.

One of them, however, said Pacquiao may go back to Manila on Sunday.

Another source said, Pacquiao is "interested" to participate in the press conference, but some of his advisers have asked the senator to further analyze the situation and agenda before making his final decision.

As of this writing, Pacquiao's camp was still discussing the matter on whether he will participate or not.

Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso's name trended on Twitter on Saturday with several users speculating that other presidential candidates would withdraw from the race and endorse the Manila Mayor for president at the joint press conference.

Pacquiao's camp vehemently denied this, however.

"MP (Manny Pacquiao) made a commitment to the people. He will not withdraw from the race," Munsayac said.

"Never umatras si Sen. Manny Pacquiao sa mga laban (Sen. Manny Pacquiao never backed out from any fight)… He is out of town but he is considering to attend the Manila Peninsula event tomorrow," he told ABS- CBN News Digital in a phone interview.

Sen. Lacson is known for keeping his word and he has no plans of withdrawing from the presidential race, said a source from his campaign team, who asked not to be named.

"Wala sa ugali ni Sen. Lacson ang umatras kapag dehado," the source told ABS-CBN News Digital in a separate interview.

(It is not Sen. Lacson's habit to back down just because he has an uphill battle.)

Former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales' camp has also denied that the former Cabinet member would back out.

ABS-CBN News reached out to former Presidential spokesperson Abella, but he has yet to respond as of posting.

Several analysts earlier said that the 2022 presidential elections would be a two-way fight between former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. Robredo, the top 2 candidates who also fought for the vice presidency in the 2016 elections.

In Pulse Asia's March 17-21, 2022 pre-election survey, Marcos got the support of 56 percent of respondents, while Robredo trailed in second place with 24 percent.

Domagoso landed on third place with 8 percent, Pacquiao got 6 percent, while Lacson scored 2 percent. -- with reports from Sherrie Ann Torres, Bianca Dava, and Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News