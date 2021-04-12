MULTIMEDIA
Busted pipe causes flooding along EDSA, water interruption in 30 barangays
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 12 2021 04:03 PM
Motorists slow down as they approach a flooded area caused by a busted pipe along EDSA-Pioneer in Mandaluyong on Monday. The busted pipe, first reported at 9:45 p.m. of Sunday, caused water service interruption in more than 30 barangays in Mandaluyong City, Pasig City, San Juan City, at Quezon City, according to Manila Water spokesperson Jeric Sevilla.
