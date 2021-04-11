Home > News MULTIMEDIA Flooding hits Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte Photo courtesy of Santo Tomas LGU Posted at Apr 11 2021 03:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents wade through flooded streets in Barangay San Miguel, Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte on Sunday morning. At least 1,130 families were affected by the massive flooding brought by heavy rains in the Davao region since Friday. Ilang lugar sa Davao region binaha Read More: weather flooding Barangay San Miguel Santo Tomas Davao del Norte /entertainment/04/14/21/kailangan-ko-kumita-vice-ganda-ipinaliwanag-kung-bakit-pinasok-ang-vlogging/sports/04/14/21/olympic-torch-relay-cancelled-in-japanese-city-over-virus-surge/news/04/14/21/ph-posts-8122-new-covid-19-cases-deaths-over-100-on-6th-straight-day/overseas/04/14/21/more-people-sentenced-to-death-by-court-martial-in-myanmar/entertainment/04/14/21/street-vendor-na-tinulungan-ni-ivana-alawi-ipinasilip-ang-mga-ibinigay-pa-ng-vlogger