Flooding hits Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte

Photo courtesy of Santo Tomas LGU

Posted at Apr 11 2021 03:10 PM

Residents wade through flooded streets in Barangay San Miguel, Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte on Sunday morning. At least 1,130 families were affected by the massive flooding brought by heavy rains in the Davao region since Friday.

