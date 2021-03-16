Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Liquor ban in effect in QC until March 31

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2021 02:43 PM

Liquor ban in effect in QC until March 31

A shop along Tomas Morato in Quezon City remains shut on Tuesday with the imposition of a liquor ban in the city, including sale of alcoholic beverages, until March 31. Operation of gyms, spas, and internet cafes, as well as swimming pools in village, clubhouses, or private pools used as mini-resorts is also suspended in an attempt to address rising COVID-19 infections.

Read More:  Quezon City   COVID-19 quarantine   general communtiy quarantine   liquor ban   alcoholic beverages   multimedia   multimedia photo  