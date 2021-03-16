Home > News MULTIMEDIA Liquor ban in effect in QC until March 31 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 16 2021 02:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A shop along Tomas Morato in Quezon City remains shut on Tuesday with the imposition of a liquor ban in the city, including sale of alcoholic beverages, until March 31. Operation of gyms, spas, and internet cafes, as well as swimming pools in village, clubhouses, or private pools used as mini-resorts is also suspended in an attempt to address rising COVID-19 infections. QC imposing liquor ban March 15-31; gyms, spas and internet cafes to also close Curfew, liquor ban epektibo sa pagpapababa ng COVID-19 cases: OCTA group Read More: Quezon City COVID-19 quarantine general communtiy quarantine liquor ban alcoholic beverages multimedia multimedia photo /entertainment/03/16/21/mahal-na-mahal-kita-angel-locsin-professes-love-for-neil-arce-on-his-birthday/news/03/16/21/philippines-to-get-14-million-sinovac-covid-19-shots-this-march/sports/03/16/21/nba-lebron-james-triple-double-leads-lakers-to-rout-of-warriors/overseas/03/16/21/india-widens-coronavirus-curbs-as-infections-top-20000-for-6th-day/news/03/16/21/saliva-test-ng-red-cross-target-na-umabot-nang-20000-kada-araw-ubial