Liquor ban in effect in QC until March 31

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A shop along Tomas Morato in Quezon City remains shut on Tuesday with the imposition of a liquor ban in the city, including sale of alcoholic beverages, until March 31. Operation of gyms, spas, and internet cafes, as well as swimming pools in village, clubhouses, or private pools used as mini-resorts is also suspended in an attempt to address rising COVID-19 infections.