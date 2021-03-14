QC imposing liquor ban March 15-31; gyms, spas and internet cafes to also close

Quezon City Hall. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The local government of Quezon City has imposed a citywide liquor ban starting Monday, March 15, until the end of the month.

Mayor Joy Belmonte announced the ban in a memorandum issued Sunday, which lists the supplemental guidelines on the implementation of general community quarantine as Metro Manila continued to see a rise in COVID-19 infections.

“All retail sales of alcoholic beverages are hereby suspended for the duration of these guidelines,” Belmonte said.

The local government also suspended the operation of gyms, spas, and internet cafes as well as swimming pools in village clubhouses or private pools used as mini-resorts, according to the memorandum.

Belmonte also gave barangay officials the discretion to issue quarantine passes to limit residents’ movement but noted that a barangay may not close down any establishment without the approval of the city government.

The local chief executive also required workplaces in the city to establish a COVID-19 Task Force, “that will implement prevention, detection, contact tracing, isolation and management strategies of the company, office or store.”

All business establishments in the city are also mandated to use the Kyusi Pass contact tracing app, based on the memorandum.

Starting Monday, Quezon City, along with the rest of Metro Manila, will also impose a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Pateros also implemented a liquor ban in the municipality.