Oil spill stranding observed in Pola, Oriental Mindoro
Russel Tan, Pola Oriental Mindoro Official Page
Posted at Mar 02 2023 03:09 PM
Members of Bantay Dagat clean up the shore affected by an oil spill in Barangay Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Thursday. Oil spill stranding has been observed in 5 barangays, namely Pola-Tagumpay, Misong, Buhay na Tubig, Bacawan and Calima, days after a motor tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil sank in waters off the province on Feb. 28.
