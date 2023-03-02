MULTIMEDIA

Oil spill stranding observed in Pola, Oriental Mindoro

Russel Tan, Pola Oriental Mindoro Official Page

Members of Bantay Dagat clean up the shore affected by an oil spill in Barangay Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Thursday. Oil spill stranding has been observed in 5 barangays, namely Pola-Tagumpay, Misong, Buhay na Tubig, Bacawan and Calima, days after a motor tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil sank in waters off the province on Feb. 28.