MANILA — An oil spill in waters off Oriental Mindoro province may affect 21 marine protected areas, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said.

A motor tanker carrying around 800,000 liters of industrial fuel partly sank off Romblon on Tuesday and drifted towards Naujan, Oriental Mindoro after it was battered by strong waves.

"On a maximum of 40-kilometer radius from 5 nautical miles east of Balingawan Port, 21 locally-managed marine protected areas can be potentially affected due to oil spillage," the DENR said in a statement on Wednesday.

The oil spill has spread to an area of about 6 kilometers by 4 kilometers, Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito "Bonz" Dolor said on Thursday.

"Ating nakikita na ito'y galing pa sa diesel. Ngunit, yung 6 by 4 kilometers na ito ay tila ba lumalapad,” he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We are seeing that this is from diesel. The 6 by 4-kilometer affected area seems to be getting even wider.)

DENR personnel collect water samples from a marine protected area in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro to determine if an oil spill has reached the area. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will install spill booms to keep the marine protected areas safe, the environment department said.

Authorities have also started spraying oil dispersants into the water, Dolor said.

"Merong confirmation naman at meron assurance yung company ng MT Princess Empress na kung ano man ang posibleng maging damage nito ay nakahanda silang sagutin," added the governor.

(We have confirmation and assurance from the company behind MT Princess Empress that they will be responsible for any damage.)

The local government will assist fishermen who cannot earn a living due to the oil spill, Dolor said.

"Kung gaaano kalaki yung maapektuhan nito, sapagkat lumalaki na eh, nakahanda naman po ang pamahalaang panlalawigan na magbigay ng ayuda doon sa mga affected na mangingisda," he said.

(The local government is ready to help fishermen in all affected areas.)

The DENR said it also coordinated with private sector experts to create a mid to long-term risk management strategy for the affected areas.