MULTIMEDIA

Family calls justice for John Matthew Salilig

Contributed Photo

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Family members and close friends don black ribbons as they call for justice during the arrival of the remains of hazing victim John Matthew Salilig on board C-295 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force at Edwin Andrews Air Base, Zamboanga City on Thursday. The Binan Police confirmed their custody of 6 suspects who will be charged with violation of the Anti-Hazing Law.