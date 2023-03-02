Home > News MULTIMEDIA Family calls justice for John Matthew Salilig Contributed Photo Posted at Mar 02 2023 02:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Family members and close friends don black ribbons as they call for justice during the arrival of the remains of hazing victim John Matthew Salilig on board C-295 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force at Edwin Andrews Air Base, Zamboanga City on Thursday. The Binan Police confirmed their custody of 6 suspects who will be charged with violation of the Anti-Hazing Law. 6 na persons of interest sa pagkamatay ng Adamson student, hawak na ng pulisya Read More: John Matthew Salilig Adamson University hazing anti-hazing law /video/news/03/02/23/deped-aminadong-hirap-kumuha-ng-guidance-counselor/sports/03/02/23/pba-danny-ildefonso-unretires-to-play-for-converge/spotlight/03/02/23/hazing-deeply-embedded-in-fraternities-ex-lawmaker/overseas/03/02/23/vo-van-thuong-confirmed-as-new-vietnam-president/overseas/03/02/23/japan-child-abuse-cases-reach-new-record-revenge-porn-on-the-rise