A brother’s heartbreaking search

MULTIMEDIA

Missing college student found dead in Imus

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 28 2023 05:59 PM

John Martin Salilig, brother of missing 24-year old Adamson University Chemical Engineering student John Matthew Salilig, turns emotional after identifying his body pulled from a shallow grave by the Public Information Unit of Cavite Police Provincial Office (PIU Cavite PPO) and Imus City Police Station (Imus CPS) inside the Jade Residences Subdivision in Barangay Malagasang, Imus City on Tuesday. Salilig died while attending his fraternity's welcoming rites based on the primary eye witness's account.

Bangkay ng college student na hinihinalang na-hazing, natagpuan sa Cavite