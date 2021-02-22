MULTIMEDIA

Preemptive evacuation in Virac, Catanduanes

MDRRMO Virac

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Municipal Police Station of Virac, Catanduanes implement a preemptive evacuation of residents along the dike in the town's Barangay Francia, on Monday. Tropical depression Auring made landfall in Batag Island in Northern Samar at 9 a.m. Monday and is forecast to move westward to the Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque and Northern Mindoro in the next 24 hours.