Preemptive evacuation in Virac, Catanduanes
MDRRMO Virac
Posted at Feb 22 2021 04:19 PM
Personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Municipal Police Station of Virac, Catanduanes implement a preemptive evacuation of residents along the dike in the town's Barangay Francia, on Monday. Tropical depression Auring made landfall in Batag Island in Northern Samar at 9 a.m. Monday and is forecast to move westward to the Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque and Northern Mindoro in the next 24 hours.
