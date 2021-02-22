Auring weakens into low pressure area, heads towards Bicol

MANILA - Storm signal no. 1 has been lifted after tropical depression Auring weakened into a low pressure area on Monday afternoon, the state weather bureau said.

The weather disturbance was last estimated over the coastal waters of Rapu-Rapu, Albay and is forecast to traverse Bicol region, southern Quezon, Marinduque, and northern Mindoro in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said it in its 2 p.m. bulletin.

There is an "increasing likelihood" of the LPA dissipating while traversing Southern Luzon, it added.

The erstwhile storm Auring made landfall over Batag Island in Northern Samar at 9 a.m. after inundating Surigao del Sur over the weekend.

The LPA will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol region, Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon, according to the weather bureau.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, Northern Samar, and the rest of Mimaropa, it added.

PAGASA warned that flash floods and rain-induced landslides were likely during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.

More than 13,800 families, or 53,236 people from Regions 10, 11 and Caraga were affected by the weather disturbance, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Of those, 12,825 families or 49,236 individuals sought temporary shelter in 308 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said 179 houses in Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur were damaged.