Campaign for Halalan 2022 begins

Halalan 2022 national campaigning begins

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents go about their day as different election campaign materials start to come into sight in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday, a day after the campaign season for the May 9 national polls began. National position candidates have 90 days beginning Feb. 8, except for Maundy Thursday (April 14) and Good Friday (April 15), to campaign.