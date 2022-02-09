Campaign for Halalan 2022 begins

Home  >  News

Halalan 2022 national campaigning begins

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2022 05:22 PM

Residents go about their day as different election campaign materials start to come into sight in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday, a day after the campaign season for the May 9 national polls began. National position candidates have 90 days beginning Feb. 8, except for Maundy Thursday (April 14) and Good Friday (April 15), to campaign.

