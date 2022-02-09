Campaign for Halalan 2022 begins

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Halalan 2022 national campaigning begins Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 09 2022 05:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents go about their day as different election campaign materials start to come into sight in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday, a day after the campaign season for the May 9 national polls began. National position candidates have 90 days beginning Feb. 8, except for Maundy Thursday (April 14) and Good Friday (April 15), to campaign. Candidates groove and move as #Halalan2022 campaign season begins Read More: Halalan 2022 national election Tondo campaign materials 2022 elections campaign period /sports/02/09/22/fiba-qualifiers-a-small-step-in-preparation-for-world-cup/news/02/09/22/pacquiao-unveils-planned-free-housing-program-for-ph/news/02/09/22/man-in-supposed-marcos-kill-plot-seeks-to-clear-name/news/02/09/22/rizal-town-mayor-picks-isko-for-2022-president-after-bong-go-backs-out-of-race/sports/02/09/22/boxing-santa-cruz-wants-title-unification-vs-magsayo