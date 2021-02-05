Rose picking in Benguet

Home  >  News

Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 05 2021 10:52 PM

A farmer harvests roses in Barangay Bahong -- often called the Rose Capital of the Philippines -- in La Trinidad town, Benguet on Friday. Farmers say they are hoping to break even as Valentine’s Day nears after suffering loses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

