MULTIMEDIA
Rose picking in Benguet
Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 05 2021 10:52 PM

A farmer harvests roses in Barangay Bahong -- often called the Rose Capital of the Philippines -- in La Trinidad town, Benguet on Friday. Farmers say they are hoping to break even as Valentine's Day nears after suffering loses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.