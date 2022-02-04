Pitogo High School gears up for students' return

MULTIMEDIA

Pitogo High School ready to welcome back students in in-person classes

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

School officials of Pitogo High School perform last-minute checks during a media tour of the campus in Makati City on Friday as they gear up for the resumption of limited in-face classes. The school is included in the Department of Education’s expansion phase, the second of a three-part plan to reopen basic education schools after almost two years of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.