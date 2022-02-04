Pitogo High School gears up for students' return

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pitogo High School ready to welcome back students in in-person classes Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 04 2022 06:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber School officials of Pitogo High School perform last-minute checks during a media tour of the campus in Makati City on Friday as they gear up for the resumption of limited in-face classes. The school is included in the Department of Education’s expansion phase, the second of a three-part plan to reopen basic education schools after almost two years of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DepEd starts 'progressive expansion' of in-person classes Philippines' new COVID cases remain below 10,000 for 4th straight day Read More: coronavirus COVID19 face-to-face classes in-person classes DepEd Pitogo High School /spotlight/02/04/22/how-genuine-is-ka-leody-on-health-rights-infra/news/02/04/22/marcos-duterte-tandem-adopts-gringo-honasan-in-senate-slate/news/02/04/22/mga-kukumpunihing-kalsada-sa-edsa-pebrero-4-7/news/02/04/22/nationwide-covid-vaccination-ng-edad-5-11-kasado-sa-pebrero-14/entertainment/02/04/22/elaborate-pose-marks-derek-ellens-first-year-together